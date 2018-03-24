 Water tank bursts in Powai, Mumbai; 7 injured rushed to hospitals | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 24, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Water tank bursts in Powai, Mumbai; 7 injured rushed to hospitals

Two of the injured are in a critical condition; officials inspect site to determine why the plastic tank burst

mumbai Updated: Mar 24, 2018 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Civic officials said the incident took place around 10am on Saturday at a construction site.
Civic officials said the incident took place around 10am on Saturday at a construction site.(HT File Photo/Used for representational purpose only)

A huge plastic water tank burst in a labour camp located at Hiranandani Complex, Powai, on Saturday morning, injuring seven men, all construction labourers. Two of the injured, Motilal Sahani, 31, and Khairal Aalam, 35, have been admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital and are in a critical condition.

Civic officials from the disaster management department said the incident took place around 10am at a construction site. “The Sintex water tank must have burst because of overflowing water and too much pressure,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be named.

Five other labourers are being treated at the nearby Hiranandani hospital and are stable, officials added.

Civic officials and policemen are currently inspecting the site, and more details are awaited.

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you