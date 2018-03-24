Water tank bursts in Powai, Mumbai; 7 injured rushed to hospitals

A huge plastic water tank burst in a labour camp located at Hiranandani Complex, Powai, on Saturday morning, injuring seven men, all construction labourers. Two of the injured, Motilal Sahani, 31, and Khairal Aalam, 35, have been admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital and are in a critical condition.

Civic officials from the disaster management department said the incident took place around 10am at a construction site. “The Sintex water tank must have burst because of overflowing water and too much pressure,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be named.

Five other labourers are being treated at the nearby Hiranandani hospital and are stable, officials added.

Civic officials and policemen are currently inspecting the site, and more details are awaited.