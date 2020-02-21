Will pay Rs 50 cr for repair of Esplanade Mansion: Owner tells HC

mumbai

The owner of the Esplanade Mansion told the Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday that he along with bonafide tenants will pay the Rs 50 crore needed for the restoration of the heritage structure. He further submitted that a scheme would be formulated on the disbursement of the amount and would be submitted to the court within two weeks. The court stated that until the same was done, the owner cannot start repair or refurbishment work at the structure.

Replying to an earlier query of the Bombay High Court (HC) over the cost of acquisition of the structure, the owner said that the cost was almost Rs 3,200 crore.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had refused to pay for the restoration, citing lack of funds and had proposed to pull down the structure as it was unstable.

A division bench of justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla, while hearing the petitions opposing the demolition proposal by MHADA, was informed that as the government cannot pay the acquisition amount, the owner and tenants were willing to pay Rs 50 crore for the structure’s restoration.

Advocate Chirag Balsara, appearing for the owner, submitted a confidential letter to the bench containing an undertaking towards the payment on behalf of the owner and bonafide tenants. The advocate added that the work on preparing a scheme to disburse the amount was being prepared and would be submitted within two weeks. He said that a separate account would be maintained to track the amounts received and expenditure made.

“We, owners and bonafide tenants are eager to get the restoration work started and will undertake the work on our own,” said Balsara. On a suggestion by the court, regarding the work being done under the supervision of an expert from the court appointed three-member committee, Balsara said they don’t have any problem if the court decides to do so.

When senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas for INTACH told the court that a hoarding was put up on the scaffolding of the structure, the court directed Balsara to get it removed. The Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (INTACH) looks after the conservation and preservation of heritage structures in the country.

The court added that in case any tenant had any complaints and wished to approach them, they can do so by serving an advance notice to the owner, 15 days prior to coming to court. This, the bench said, was to ensure that the restoration process is not delayed. The court also accepted the undertaking by the owner and the tenants, and asked them to submit the detailed proposal within two weeks.