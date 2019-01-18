Woman from Mumbai jumps into the sea to kill self, cop comes to her rescue

A police officer prevented a tragedy when he jumped into the sea after a 38-year-old woman and saved her life. Assistant police inspector (API) Prashant Kamble of Sion police station had been investigating the case, after the woman left home and her family approached the police.

The woman was admitted to Sion Hospital after she was rescued by the Sion police, under the guidance of police inspector Anil Kolatakar,on Sunday and has since been discharged. The police were alerted about the woman’s disappearance at 11am on January 13, when the woman’s family approached Sion police station to register a missing person complaint.

Her in-laws produced a five-page suicide note in which the woman had complained of mental stress and domestic issues. She also said that she had consumed rat poison and had left home early in the morning. “Family members also told us that she had carried her phone and that she was not responding to their calls,” said API Kamble.

At 1.30pm, she received a call from her brother-in-law and told him that she was at Bandra Kurla Complex. She did not respond to any other calls, but it was enough of a lead for the police. “We took quick note of it and informed the cyber cell to track her location,” said Kamble, who, along with the woman’s husband and relatives, went to the triangulated location at Bandra reclamation.

Ultimately, Kamble was the one to find her. She was sitting between two tetrapods, looking out at the sea. However, when Kamble approached her, she jumped into the sea. “Without wasting any time, I also jumped into the sea, and swam about 20 metres and rescued her,” said Kamble, who suffered a leg injury in this effort.

The woman was taken to Sion Hospital where doctors confirmed she had consumed rat poison. She has since been discharged and is receiving treatment for her mental health issues.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 00:22 IST