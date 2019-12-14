Woman held for hurling newborn from 17th floor

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:10 IST

Kandivli police on Friday arrested the mother who threw her newborn girl from the 17th floor of a 23-storey slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Kandivli (West) last Thursday.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “She has been arrested on murder charges. The court has given us her custody till December 16. She was arrested after being discharged from a government hospital.”

“She claims her husband, who earned ₹7,000 per month, did not give any money to raise their two children, aged 1 and 2 years. She suspected he was having an affair, and did not want a third child,” the officer added. The officer added the woman’s relatives claimed she did not inform them about the pregnancy.

According to Kandivli police, the incident took place on December 5 around 3pm in the in the B-wing building of Jai Bharat Society, located off Link Road in Abhilakh Nagar. The 22-year-old accused used to live there with her 25-year-old husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

On the day, she went to the bathroom where she gave birth to the child on her own and then threw her from the window of the bathroom. At the time, her husband and mother-in-law were at work while the woman was with her children and sister-in-law.