Mumbai woman throws 2-yr-old granddaughter from 6th floor flat, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:19 IST

A 50-year-old woman allegedly threw her two-year-old granddaughter out of their sixth-floor flat’s window, in Malad (East), early on Saturday. The Kurar police have arrested Ruksana Ansari, who was living with her son’s family in a 224 sqft home, in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building, at Appapada.

According to the police, Zia Ansari was found on the ground by a resident of the building around 6.30am. The person then informed the family, who were asleep. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The police suspect the accused threw the child in a fit of rage over constant arguments with her daughter-in-law, who is the complainant. “Based on the post-mortem and circumstantial evidence, we ascertained it as a case of murder,” said DS Swami, deputy commissioner of police, zone 12.

The officer said the door was closed from inside, so they suspected that someone among five family members — the child’s grandparents, parents and aunt — committed the crime.

The police then questioned them for around 12 to 13 hours and zeroed in on Ruksana, who confessed.

“When they were informed, all four family members rushed downstairs, while Ruksana stayed back. This made us suspicious,” a Kurar police officer said.

According to the police, the family first suspected the two-year-old’s mother, Sania, 21, as she would often have fits and scream at her daughter, saying she would throw her out of the window. Sania, who is eight months pregnant, told police that she suspected Ruksana.

“We think the constant arguments between the child’s mother and the grandmother is the reason behind the murder. They would argue because Zia and her aunt’s two-year-old son would fight regularly. Ruksana would defend the boy and beat up the girl,” said Babasaheb Salunke, senior inspector, Kurar police station.

“My daughter got married three years ago and since their marriage, the accused, Ruksana, who is her step-mother-in-law used to harass her. The two children would fight a lot. Ruksana would hit Zia and always side with the boy. Owing to this, a lot of fights took place between my daughter and Ruksana. We want the accused to be hanged for the crime,” said Saira, Sania’s mother. The police said the child was not well and was given medicines, owing to which she was deep asleep.

Last month, Anil Vishu Chugani,43, was arrested by the Colaba police for flinging a three-year-old girl, Shanaya Hathiramani, from the window of his seventh-floor house. He was arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, after discovering three of Chugani’s diaries in which he mentioned that a 50-year-old woman, whom he used to work with, while living in Morocco, had performed black magic on him.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:04 IST