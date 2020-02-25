Worli man kidnapped, robbed after being accused of sexual harassment

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:40 IST

A 26-year-old man from Worli was kidnapped and robbed of his valuables by three unknown men who accosted him at Andheri (East), accusing him of harassing the sister of one of the accused. Powai police have booked the accused under section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for robbery.

The victim, identified as Sunil Patil, works at a Sakinaka-based financial services company as a credit assistant. “On February 22 around 8pm, when Patil was on his way home after his shift, an autorickshaw pulled up in front of him,” said an officer from Powai police station.

“There were three people in the auto, two of whom were sitting in the passenger seat and one was seated next to the driver. Two of the accused got down and told me that I looked like a person who harasses their sister so I should go with them and apologise to her,” Patil mentioned in his statement to the police.

By the time Patil could react, they bundled him into the autorickshaw and asked the driver to drive ahead. The complainant tried to convince them that they were mistaken but they ignored him. On the way to LG Link Road in Ghatkopar, one of them forcibly took Patil’s gold chain.

Later, the third accused asked Patil to get out of the vehicle and walk with him. Meanwhile, the autorickshaw driver left from there with the second accused who had the gold chain.

The third accused then took Patil’s cell phone and ordered him to stay there while he went to get his sister. After waiting at the spot for an hour, the complainant left from there and approached the Sakinaka police station the next day to file a robbery complaint.

Police said the modus operandi is a new one as passers-by generally do not intervene when there are allegations is related to sexual harassment. “The case was initially registered at Sakinaka police station and then transferred to Powai police station. We have booked then under section 392 and 34 of IPC and investigating the case,” said Sudhakar Kamble, senior inspector, Powai police station.