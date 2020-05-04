Worst case scenario: BMC prepares for 75K cases by May-end, 12K symptomatic and 63K asymptomatic

mumbai

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:21 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has projected Mumbai will have 75,000 cases by the end of May, of which 12,000 cases are projected to be symptomatic, and 63,000 cases are projected to be asymptomatic. While 13,500 hospital beds have been identified for the symptomatic cases in the tertiary and peripheral hospitals, 80,000 beds have been identified for asymptomatic cases, in schools, marriage halls, hostels, hotels, sports complexes.

An official from BMC said, “The projection of 75,000 cases by May-end is the worst-case scenario. BMC is preparing for these many cases as a contingency. We do not want to take any risk, and would rather have our preparedness be under-utilised. For example, each of our beds needs oxygen points. The facilities which can remain long term, such as getting oxygen points with an inbuilt pipeline in hospitals. However, we are setting up temporary beds at hotels and schools are being given oxygen cylinders.”

Hospital beds for symptomatic patients are being readied at dedicated Covid hospitals in the city, including 5,000 beds at private hospitals. In addition to this, 750 beds in intensive care units are also being made available.

BMC has identified 25,000 isolation beds at hotels, hostels, marriage halls, and sports complexes. Besides, another 35,000 beds have been identified in 350 municipal schools, and 20,000 beds can be available in ‘jumbo facilities’ such as gymkhanas.

A senior civic official said, “Asymptomatic patients are being moved to institutional quarantine facilities called Covid Care Centres (CCCs). Those who have separate rooms, individual toilets, and have scope for quarantining at home without interacting with the rest of their family members are asked to do so.”

On April 24, Hindustan Times had reported that BMC projected the number of cases in Mumbai to increase to 70,000 by mid-may or May end, based on the calculation of the doubling rate at that time.