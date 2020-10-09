Yes Bank fraud case: PMLA court refuses home food for Dheeraj Wadhawan

mumbai

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:08 IST

A special court constituted to try offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has refused to allow home food for of Dheeraj Wadhawan of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). Wadhawan is lodged in Taloja jail in connection with Yes bank fraud case.

The court, while refusing home food for him, said he is not consuming prescribed diet food provided by jail authorities. Wadhawan’s lawyers had approached the court earlier this week for providing home food to him claiming he is suffering from several ailments and has lost 25 kilograms in last two months. “Since 2018 he is a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty in Switzerland. He is also suffering from lung infection and had spent several days in the ICU. He has also suffered weight loss,” his lawyers contended.

The plea was opposed by the prosecution claiming, the blood sugar level is fluctuating as applicant/accused is not consuming diet provided by the prison authorities. The prosecution pointed out that as per directions of High Court and recommendation of the Diet Committee of Government of Maharashtra, nutritious, healthy and nourishing food is provided to the inmates.

The court, after hearing both the side noted that, “I have gone through the medical report of applicant/accused issued by Chief Medical Officer, Taloja Jail. As per the report applicant/accused has a history of hypertension and had undergone angioplasty. His blood glucose level was checked and there is fluctuation in blood sugar level. The report further states that said fluctuation is because of not consuming the necessary diet provided by the prison authority.”

The court, while rejecting his plea for home food, also noted that, “required diet is available in jail and was very well provided to the applicant/accused. However, he is not consuming said diet which is causing the fluctuations. As such, necessary and proper food and medication is available to the applicant/accused in Taloja Jail.”

Dheeraj Wadhawan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Yes bank fraud case. The ED had initiated proceedings against the Wadhawans based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 7 in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and alleged quid pro quo between Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans. The agency had arrested Kapoor on March 8 for money laundering.