Mumbai school events: Grand celebrations held as tiny tots graduate

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:10 IST

Cambridge School held its Montessori Graduation ceremony recently at Prabodankar Thackeray Hall, Borivli (West).

The event was attended by parents and teachers, along with 800 students. The theme for the ceremony was ‘Together We Can’, chosen to teach the students the importance of coordination, growing together and building team spirit.

Merchant navy captain Manish Khandelwal; fashion designer Maitrey Bhagwate; chef Parinaaz Kolah, journalist Bhakti Desai; Rutuja Lad from All India Radio; entrepreneur Khyati Vasani; state co-ordinator of Junior Red Cross Bhavesh Sao; athlete Anisha Chavan and scientist Nisha Kukreja were invited as the guests for the ceremony.

The students performed theme dances on integration, gender equality, sports and environment. Several students were awarded for their achievements. The Montessori students presented ‘Eddie - The Penguin’ skit. The school also crowned the Cambrian Prince and Princess.

Sonal Pinto, director of Ryan Group of Institutions, congratulated all the parents of the students in her speech for their efforts. The ceremony ended with the closing chorus and school anthem.

Nallasopara school wins championship trophy at zonal athletic meet

The Ryan Interschool Inter Zonal Athletic Meet was recently held in Kandivli (East). St Aloysius High School and Junior College of Science and Commerce, Nallasopara bagged the championship trophy with 155 points. The school won 19 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals. The secondary section brass band secured third place in march-past competition. The Primary section team won third prize.

School competitions get a twist with ‘Back to Roots’

The Children’s Academy Group of Schools recently hosted the 19th annual Late Shri VV Bhat Memorial Trophy Competitions.

Around 42 schools and over 1,500 students from the city participated in the event. The event was started in 2002 in memory of the school’s founder-principal.

The Shri VV Bhat Memorial Trophy was won by Infant Jesus School, Malad. Rohan Bhat, chairman, Children’s Academy Group of Schools, said, “VVBhat was a proponent of the idea of holistic education, probably before the phrase was coined. He believed that only focusing on curricular knowledge, while leaving co-curricular education was detrimental and thus Children’s Academy focuses on co-curricular activities.”

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Back to Roots’. Competitions were held for students of Classes 1 to 9 along with a couple of special events for teachers as well.

The ‘Walk of Civilisation’ event was a twist on the concept of a fashion show, where students were expected to dress like people in ancient civilizations such as Egyptian, Roman, Greek, Chinese, or Mayan.

‘Book Influencers’ was another competition where students had to review a book in the way modern literature vloggers do but, in a twist, they had to review a classic as if it had just been released. In the competition, ‘Down Memory Lane’, the teachers and students had to dance on Bollywood music before the 1970s.

Another unique aspect of the competitions is that points were awarded to the top 6 entrants in every event, instead of recognizing only the top 3, to encourage students to continue to work hard.

The first runner-up trophy was awarded to St. John’s SSC and the second runner-up trophy was bagged by Witty International School, Pawan Baug.

Rohit Bhat, CEO, Children’s Academy Group of Schools, said, “We want to ensure that students, whether they win or lose, understand that the true joy of competition is in learning.”

Farewell organised for Class 10 students

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East) recently celebrated farewell day for Class 10 students.

The chairman of the school, managing director, principal, teachers and other faculty members and students wished students for their future endeavours.

Beginning of a new journey

The farewell for SSC students was recently organised at Our Lady of Vailankanni School, Naigaon (East), by students of Class 9. The Class 9 students called the programme ‘Beginning of a new journey’. They danced, sang, recited poetry and even rapped for the SSC students. Games were also organised for the students. However, the highlight of the show was the ramp walk, followed by the crowning of OLVS King and Queen 2020. A video made by the students for the departing batch was a very touching moment which brought back memories from their early school days. The students were given a token from the school by the principal. The SSC students, too, presented the school with a small token of love. The teachers and the non-teaching staff members prayed for each and every SSC student.

’Little chefs’ learn to make sandwich

A sandwich making activity was organised at Guru Harkishan High School, Santacruz by the Sr. KG coordinator Sangeeta Sharma. Different types of sandwiches were made by the students. It was a lesson in learning for the little chefs.

Dahisar school students shine at athletic meet

The 15th Ryan Inter-school Inter-zonal Athletic Meet was recently held. Many athletic events were conducted and over 90 squads participated in the march-past competition.

School from Andheri to Virar participated in the events. The yellow house of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East) bagged the first runner-up, whereas the red house won the second runner-up. They were felicitated with a trophy and certificates.