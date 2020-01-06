Mumbai school events: Kalyan students put up colourful show

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:54 IST

Podar International School ICSE, Kalyan, organised a three-day event to celebrate its Annual Day celebrations under the guidance of school principal Smarajit Das Gupta.

The chief guests, psychiatrist and counsellor Dr Fabian Almeida, and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Prashant Sonawane, emphasised on moral education, the responsibility of students towards their parents and nation, in their speeches. “Language skills are essential for the success of students in many fields,” said Fabian.

The event started with a prayer song. The other dignitaries included Sonia Khatri, principal of Podar International School CBSE, Thane; Aruna Mudaliar, principal of Thane CAIE; social activist Sunil Wayle. They lit the lamp for the ceremony.

The theme for the Annual Day was ‘Toy Story’, which was presented by students from Class 1 to 4, while the students of Class 5 and Class 6 performed on the theme ‘Malgudi Days’. The theme for the students of Class 7 to Class 9 was ‘Nritya Tarang’, in which the students showcased the origin of music and various dance forms.

Das Gupta presented the school’s annual report on the occasion which highlighted the achievements of the school in the last academic session.

A prize distribution ceremony was conducted to felicitate meritorious students. The teachers of Class 10 were felicitated by the school principal.

The event concluded with the vote of thanks by the school’s vice-principal Effie Ferrao, followed by the National Anthem.

Juhu school takes part in interschool competition

The students of CNM School in Juhu participated in ‘The School Enterprise Challenge’, a global interschool competition, under the guidance of their principal, Kavita Sanghvi.

The Class 11 students of the school took part in the silver-level challenge.

The purpose of the competition is to teach students the importance of sustainability and develop entrepreneurial skills. During the contest, students had to recycle discarded cloth materials into bags, pouches and folders, and sold it to the parents of the school and the local community. The profit generated is being used to support the students of a civic school.

The competition was conducted by the United Kingdom-based ‘Teach a man to Fish’ organisation, which provides training, step-by-step guidelines, mentoring and peer networks to schools.

In 2018, the Class 11 students of CNM School had participated in the competition by setting up a business ‘Cutting Edge’ and entered into the bronze-level challenge.

Colours, joy mark Xmas celebrations

Students of primary section of IES Katrap Vidyalaya, Badlapur, celebrated Christmas on the eve of the festival in colourful attire.

They sung several Christmas carols and enacted a skit to promote the message of peace given by Lord Jesus. Students welcomed the Santa Claus with jingle. Nutan Bhagwat gave her best wishes to all the students. At the end of the function, students received gifts from Santa.

Ulhasnagar institute holds 3-day career fest

The career guidance and placement cell of Ulhasnagar’s Seva Sadan Institute, under the guidance of principal Dr Geetha Menon and chairperson professor Neelam Kapoor, conducted a three-day Intercollegiate Career Fair.

The event was attended by around 850 students from 15 colleges.

Several seminars and workshops were held to create awareness among students about the emerging career options in the fields of social service, tourism, management and designing.

The event was conducted by eminent speakers from across several industries, who helped the students choose their career paths.

Christmas celebrations with a difference

Students of Cambridge School at Kandivli celebrated Christmas with great fervour. On the occasion, they decorated the Christmas tree, made a reindeer and snowman, put a wreath.

Sweets were exchange and the students several carols during a competition.

To encourage students to be selfless, the school asked the students to donate toiletries and foodgrains to the underprivileged sections of the society.

School holds Xmas events, visits orphanage

St Xavier’s High School, Kashigaon, decorated the school premises with balloons, a snowman and Christmas trees on the occasion of Christmas. A special programme was organised, which commenced with a prayer, the reading of the Bible, followed by welcome speeches for the guests in different languages.

The school’s headmistress and council members felicitated the guests with saplings. Pastor Benjamin Jose and Pastor Clinton were present on the occasion. The headmistress read the chairman’s speech.

Several events, such as carol singing, arts, music and dance, were organised and winners were felicitated with certificates.

The council members visited an orphanage to celebrate the festival.

Mira Road school celebrates Christmas

A Christmas carnival was held at Seven Eleven Scholastic School in Mira Road in which students of other schools too participated.

The carnival started by welcoming the guests. Reyansh Negi from senior KG Casper delivered a welcome speech on the occasion. The senior KG students performed an ‘Invocation Dance’, followed by a ‘Welcome Dance’. A musical skit was performed by the students of Class 1.

The second day of celebrations were held for Class 2 to Class 10. The students, their parents and friends presented various dances during the SESS Talentia competition.

The event ended with a vote of thanks.