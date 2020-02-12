Mumbai school events: Young Shakespeare fans take over the stage

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:59 IST

Helen O’Grady International India, the EduDrama Academy recently organised ‘Shakespeare Slam – The Battle of the Bard,’ an inter-school Shakespeare drama competition at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra. The competition is rolled out to schools across India every year, under the guidance of Arpita Mittal, CEO, Helen O’Grady International India.

Four schools competed by presenting some of William Shakespeare’s popular plays, directed and performed entirely by the students, for the coveted Shakespeare Slam Championship.

Diamond Jubilee High School delivered a controlled performance of Macbeth, which earned them the champions’ trophy.

Hill Spring International School’s decision to experiment and portray ancient Roman politics through modern Indian street culture through the brilliant use of costumes and body language paid off as their creative rendition of Julius Caesar won them the first runner-up trophy.

Second runner-up award in the Best Actor category was shared by three actors – the witches from JBCN International School, Borivali’s Macbeth, for displaying impeccable teamwork and chemistry.

Nerul school students enjoy a festive day

Apeejay School, Nerul recently organised its biggest events, FestiVista Carnival 2020, for the students and parents at the school grounds. The FETE brought lot of excitement and enthusiasm in students as well as parents.

The event was unveiled at 10.30am following a small prayer. Veteran Navy commander (retired), Rakesh Jaggi, was the guest of honour for the day.

Students, clad in casual attires instead of their school uniforms, joined the festivities along with their friends and families.

The entry to the event was made through a raffle band, which doubled as lucky draw coupons for the students.

The school ground had a number of fun stalls for the students to enjoy. Teachers had set up game stalls, food stalls, meditation stalls, rides and many more. The students took rides in the giant wheel, merry-go-round, swing etc.

In keeping with current trend, a selfie corner was also set up for the visitors.

Apart from these, the souvenir stall of Apeejay drew the attention of the crowd as both students and parents bought souvenirs as a token of remembrance.

In addition to the game and food stalls, the event also had live music and dance performances along with tambola, one-minute game show, etc. The DJ point was a hit among the students with the students dancing and dedicating songs to their friends and family.

The event came to an end at 6.30pm with the distribution of prizes to the winners of the raffle and lucky draw games.

Students awarded for state and int’l competitions at Mumbra school

The students of Royal Blossom English High School, Mumbra, were recently awarded for their achievements in state and international level competitions. The chief guest for the event was MS Kad, senior inspector, Mumbra police. The event was attended by parents and teachers.

Vasai school students win big at International English Olympiad

The students of St Francis High School, Vasai participated in the recently-held International English Olympiad and brought glory to the school with their outstanding performance.

A total of 53 students from the school had participated in the event. Of the 53 students from the school who took part in the prestigious event, five students emerged victorious with gold medals, while two students bagged silver medals and one won the bronze medal.

The students who won gold medals are Bhole Prathama Manoj from Class 4A; Gupta Satyam Rajeev from Class 6A; Gor Niyati Rajkumar from Class 7A; Gururani Kajal from Class 8B; and Yadav Bhakti Anil from Class 10A.

Jadvani Ria Paresh from Class 7A and Mohd Azar from Class 10A won silver medals, while Class 7 student Chauhan Kavya Bharat bagged the bronze medal.

School awarded for being nature-friendly

Cambridge School Montessori section, Kandivli, was recently awarded by Education World magazine in the Best Nature Friendly Preschool category. Out of 750 nominated preschools, the school was adjudged the winner. The school has also bagged the sixth place at national level. The jury members comprised of renowned educators and educationists.

This award was an accolade for the efforts of the teachers and the support of the management to give the students a serene and also a playful environment to learn peacefully. The school campus has a lush green garden where students would be taken around as a trip to feel and sense the greens.

The students are encouraged to participate in rallies which are held to create awareness about the environment, among the public.

The students are even taught to be nature-friendly and to be sensitive towards our environment.

Student bags third prize in competition

Vishwakarma Kavya Sunil, a student of St. Lawrence high School, Kandivli (East) bagged third spot at the Interschool Cubs &Bulbul Melava—a drawing competition organized by North Mumbai Suburban Bharat Scouts and Guides District Association.