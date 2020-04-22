Adoption of e-learning by Radcliffe schools during the lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:32 IST

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak that has led to a lockdown leading to schools temporarily shutting down, the new academic year has begun across many institutions on a digital mode.

While some schools have begun full-fledged e-classes, the rest have sent assignments to be completed on the computer/laptop.

Due to the lockdown, the teaching-learning process has been hit hard throughout the nation, with syllabus backlog and delay in starting the new academic year.

Radcliffe Group of Schools, has taken up the challenge and initiated a platform, wherein, the hunger for knowledge is satiated ‘Online’. Working under the ideology of ‘Education never Ceases’, it has moved to enable its teachers and students interact and collaborate in remote learning scenarios.

The school designed ROLM (Radcliffe Online Learning Module). This module piloted and initiated by the school management was to bring the classroom environment for the students at home.

This involved 3 phases. The first included the Revision Activity Worksheets to revise the previous knowledge. In the second phase, students were given Bridge Course Worksheets which helped them in the transition from one grade to the next easily.

The third included, online classes where structured lesson plans were used and students were equipped with the curriculum. Apart from these phases, a structured assessment procedure was also conducted on the entire syllabus which was taught to the students.

The parents have highly appreciated the novel initiative taken by the school and have applauded them for this creative approach.

The School Management - Academic and Non-Academic staff are working day and night to make this programme fruitful and rewarding.

No matter what, the remonstrance has been accepted and ‘Radcliffe Group of Schools’ has proved its distinctiveness by considering the crisis and the need of the hour has turned ‘Every House a School’.