Science exhibition organised in school

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:08 IST

GS Shetty International School in Nahur recently organised a science exhibition. The exhibition was inaugurated by leading cardiologist Dr Manoj Gerella. Students displayed many self-designed working scientific models and projects. Many students and parents attended the exhibition.

Students had made still models, working models, colourful charts with different hues and posters, among others. They gave a detailed explanation of their project to the parents and guests.

Projects based on drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting were the centre of attraction. Exhibits on human anatomy and advancements in technology were presented with the help of augmented reality.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 01:08 IST