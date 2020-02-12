e-paper
Young Shakespeare fans take over the stage

Four schools competed by presenting some of William Shakespeare’s popular plays, directed and performed entirely by the students, for the coveted Shakespeare Slam Championship.

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:33 IST
Helen O’Grady International India, organised ‘Shakespeare Slam – The Battle of the Bard,’ an inter-school Shakespeare drama competition.
Helen O’Grady International India, organised ‘Shakespeare Slam – The Battle of the Bard,’ an inter-school Shakespeare drama competition. (HT)
         

Helen O’Grady International India, the EduDrama Academy recently organised ‘Shakespeare Slam – The Battle of the Bard,’ an inter-school Shakespeare drama competition at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra. The competition is rolled out to schools across India every year, under the guidance of Arpita Mittal, CEO, Helen O’Grady International India.

Diamond Jubilee High School delivered a controlled performance of Macbeth, which earned them the champions’ trophy.

Hill Spring International School’s decision to experiment and portray ancient Roman politics through modern Indian street culture through the brilliant use of costumes and body language paid off as their creative rendition of Julius Caesar won them the first runner-up trophy.

Second runner-up award in the Best Actor category was shared by three actors – the witches from JBCN International School, Borivali’s Macbeth, for displaying impeccable teamwork and chemistry.

