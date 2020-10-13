e-paper
A good melodious song will always be a hit: Altaf Raja

The singer says that due to the lack of creativity nowadays, people are using too many softwares to make modern tracks.

music Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:10 IST
Nikita Deb
Altaf Raja has released a new track with composer Payal Dev, titled Ae Sanamm.
There has always been a divide between film and non-film music, and Altaf Raja who essentially identifies himself as an independent singer, says that he is not a “regular playback singer”. Raja adds that he doesn’t believe in the divide. “Music is music. A good, melodious song will always be a hit and a chartbuster be it in any era. But because of the lack of creativity, people are now much more dependent on softwares. So, I just believe in good melody which lives on forever,” says Raja.

The singer, who recently released a song with composer Payal Dev, says that it was a “great experience to work with such an enthusiastic female composer”. “It was a pleasure working with her. Aditya Dev, the music arranger of the song called me saying Payal had composed a song keeping me in her mind, and he also sent me the scratch of the song. I heard it to see if the song and my voice gelled together, and when it did, I agreed to do the song,” he says.

 

Raja released his debut album Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi in 1994 and it got him huge recognition. But he also had his fair share of struggles. “I have been in this industry from the era of cassettes. Back in the day, I used to audition for the track songs. Initially, I got rejected but I kept trying, and never gave up. Finally, a label selected my voice for one track and that’s how it all started,” he signs off.

