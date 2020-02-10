Adnan Sami shares teaser of his new song Tu Yaad Aya, brings the vibe of ‘pure unconditional love’

music

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:27 IST

Singer Adnan Sami is getting back to music after a gap with his new single Tu Yaad Aya. The song will release on February 11 but ahead of that, the singer shared a teaser.

Sharing it, Adnan wrote on Twitter, “Bringing in the vibe of pure unconditional love! Presenting the teaser of #TuYaadAya, song out tomorrow!” As the video opens, we see a door open -- a lady (actor Adah Sharma) stands holding an umbrella in her hand. As light falls on a chair, we see Adnan waking up and is surprised to see her. She walks up to him, greets him with a smile and leads him out of the door. Somewhere in between the video, we see Adnan remove the sheet covering a piano.

The new non-film song, Tu Yaad Aya, has been composed by Kunaal Vermaa, who is known for having penned lyrics of songs such as Tum Hi Aana and Malang title track.

On the making of the love ballad, Kunaal said: “This song was composed long time ago. It was a melody that was running in my head for a while and I had recorded it. I had even written its lyrics. When I made T-Series listen to the hook of the song, they really liked it and asked me to complete it.”

“Aditya Dev bhai, who has arranged and produced the song, did a fabulous job as always. Adnan sir liked it as well. I was happy to meet Adnan sir and work with him on this song as I have always admired his body of work. We’ve tried to keep the melody and lyrics very pure and magical with Adnan sir’s insightful inputs. That’s the beauty of working original music,” he added.

Adnan, popular for songs such as Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra, shared: “Bhushan, T-Series and I share a very old and cherished relationship that goes back to almost 20 years and we were in talks to work together for some time.”

“I also felt ‘bahot ho gaya aaram’ (I’ve had enough rest), I owe it to people who have given me so much to give them something back. ‘Tu Yaad Aya’ is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love they have blessed me with for years,” he had added.

(With inputs from IANS)

