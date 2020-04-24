AR Rahman recalls Danny Boyle gushing over Slumdog Millionaire music: ‘Worked so hard for other films too but got stepmotherly treatment’

AR Rahman has challenged singer Nicole Scherzinger and music composer Andrew Lloyd Weber to sing his original Oscar-winning composition Jai Ho. The singer was chatting with Andrew’s son Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber from his Chennai home when he posed the challenge.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rahman compared the recording days of the film’s music to lockdown as he was at his London studio while MIA and Alka Yagnik recorded in New York and Mumbai respectively, with his team in Chennai.

He also recalled how Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle had called him from the Toronto Film Festival after witnessing the wonderful response for the film’s music. The report quoted Rahman as saying, “It’s also because Danny doesn’t use music like wallpaper. I’ve worked so hard for other films too but it got drowned... It was given stepmotherly treatment.”

Rahman had recently shared the amount of hard work that goes into the making of one song. Hours after the release of the recreated version of his Delhi-6 song Masakali, Rahman had penned a note, asking his fans to listen to the original composition instead.

The new version of Masakali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. Sharing a note hours after its release, Rahman wrote on Twitter, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”

Rahman recently collaborated with We Are The World creator Ken Kragen and global artistes like Natasha Bedingfield and Cody Simpson for a new initiative, Hands Around The World. The project is aimed at raising awareness about the irreversible perils of climate change and was launched on Earth Day, April 22.

“I am hopeful that our combination of using music and technology on this project will have this message resonate with the masses. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with so many incredible musicians from around the world,” he told IANS.

