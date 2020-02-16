AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija trolled by Taslima Nasreen for wearing burqa, replies ‘Google up what true feminism means’

music

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:40 IST

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman again silenced her critics including author Taslima Nasreen who called out her father for her choice of wearing a burqa. Taslima had recently criticised them for how “even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily.”

Sharing a picture of Khatija in a burqa, Taslima wrote on Twitter, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

Responding to Taslima’s post, Khatija shared a picture of fire along with Carson Kolhoff's quote on her Instagram page and wrote, “Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, or my kindness for weakness - Carson Kolhoff , To my dearest folks who seem suffocated. Please go and get some fresh air .”

ALSO WATCH | ‘Let’s make world a better place for children’: AR Rahman at Shikara promotions

She shared the screenshot of Taslima’s said tweet and wrote, “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things.”

Talking about finding a different version of herself over the last year, Khatija wrote, “I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it.”

Addressing the activist directly, she shared a message for her, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

Also read: Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards

Khatija later shared a picture of a blue sky and wrote, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve got once again. Thank you all. I request you all not to abuse or make any hate speech against Ms. Taslim. Lets strive to become a broad minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and let’s also remember Ms.Taslim in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life. Peace.”

A similar controversy had erupted last year when Khatija had attended an event along with her father in a burqa. The Oscar-winning musician was heavily trolled for the same. Khatija often shares pictures with her family and friends on Instagram and is always seen in a burqa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more