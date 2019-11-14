Bollywood has always fascinated me: Katy Perry

music

From a young teen of Santa Barbara, USA, pursuing Christian music to becoming a global pop sensation, singer-songwriter Katy Perry’s life is nothing short of a dream. With five American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, 14 People’s Choice Awards, and four Guinness World Records, the 35-year-old has certainly established herself as one of the best pop artistes of this generation. We caught up with the Bon Appétit hitmaker, while she preps for her maiden concert in India.

From a girl who pursued gospel music to a pop icon, how has the journey been?

There’s a difference in scale, but I’m still the same girl trying to tell her story through music. Let’s say it’s been a roller-coaster that you learn to ride; thank goodness I’m not prone to nausea .

Tell us about your equation with Orlando Bloom (her beau). Does he help you in your music?

My new song, Harleys in Hawaii, was inspired by a romantic motorcycle ride with him while I was filming American Idol in Oahu.

How do you and Orlando deal with creative clashes?

[Using] continuous honest conversations and good personal therapists.

Your music videos reflect your personality and style. What is your fashion mantra while conceptualising them and the inspiration behind the looks?

I love a theme, and I love to narrate a story from head to toe. That translates into larger-than-life wardrobe. I have a big over-the-top personality, and I have an outfit to match that.

You are known for your stage productions. How do you keep pushing yourself to do better every time?

It’s a combination of keeping myself both interested, stimulated, and giving what I’ve always given to my fans — an audio-visual feast. I have a great team that speaks my creative language, but also offers perspective to help me look at things in a fresh manner.

Are you aware of the Indian music scene? Have you heard any of Bollywood song?

Bollywood has fascinated me always. I met Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) years ago before she made her mark in the US. I’ve always wanted to familiarise myself with the Indian stars.

What can we expect this time from Katy Perry at the One Plus Music Festival?

It’s been seven years since I came to India; so, I’m definitely going to bring new songs, and new set design elements. You’ll hear songs like I Kissed A Girl and Harleys in Hawaii.

Rapid fire round

Orlando Bloom in one word: Solid

Your vacation to Cairo with Orlando: Magical

Dealing with creative block: I meditate and a quick trip to Santa Barbara clears the clog

Favourite pastime activity: Snuggling with my dog Nugget and do hot yoga (but, not at the same time!).

Favourite song: CYN’s Nobody’s Keeping Score

Expectations from India: To give and receive joy from my Indian KatyCats