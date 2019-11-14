Bollywood has always fascinated me: Katy Perry
Returning to India after seven years with her maiden concert, the pop sensation promises to ‘roar’ on stagemusic Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:56 IST
There’s a difference in scale, but I’m still the same girl trying to tell her story through music. Let’s say it’s been a roller-coaster that you learn to ride; thank goodness I’m not prone to nausea .
My new song, Harleys in Hawaii, was inspired by a romantic motorcycle ride with him while I was filming American Idol in Oahu.
[Using] continuous honest conversations and good personal therapists.
I love a theme, and I love to narrate a story from head to toe. That translates into larger-than-life wardrobe. I have a big over-the-top personality, and I have an outfit to match that.
It’s a combination of keeping myself both interested, stimulated, and giving what I’ve always given to my fans — an audio-visual feast. I have a great team that speaks my creative language, but also offers perspective to help me look at things in a fresh manner.
Bollywood has fascinated me always. I met Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) years ago before she made her mark in the US. I’ve always wanted to familiarise myself with the Indian stars.
It’s been seven years since I came to India; so, I’m definitely going to bring new songs, and new set design elements. You’ll hear songs like I Kissed A Girl and Harleys in Hawaii.
Rapid fire round
Orlando Bloom in one word: Solid
Your vacation to Cairo with Orlando: Magical
Dealing with creative block: I meditate and a quick trip to Santa Barbara clears the clog
Favourite pastime activity: Snuggling with my dog Nugget and do hot yoga (but, not at the same time!).
Favourite song: CYN’s Nobody’s Keeping Score
Expectations from India: To give and receive joy from my Indian KatyCats