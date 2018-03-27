Christina Aguilera is unrecognizable without her candyfloss hair, red lips on no-makeup magazine cover

You all know Christina Aguilera! The singer who gave the world this hit:

Ever since Genie In A Bottle released in 1999, she has experimented with her look many times. From goth chic to the candyfloss, drag inspired make up, we have never seen her take things down a notch with her style. So it came as a big surprise for her fans when she shared this picture on Tuesday.

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

Christina is the latest celebrity to feature on the cover of Paper Magazine. Because their covers are always exciting for one reason or another, this month they chose to feature a bare-faced Christina.

The edition, titled Transformation, also has more pictures of Christina’s makeup getting washed away with water, her licking her own reflection and another of her covered in a jelly-like substance (only). See them here:

#XtinaPAPER A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

#XtinaPAPER A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

#XtinaPAPER A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:35pm PDT

#XtinaPAPER A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” she said in her interview. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

She was recently seen on the 10th season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race as a guest judge and also on the Lip Sync Battle.

