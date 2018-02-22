DiCaprio, diamonds, and hundreds of bottles of champagne: See inside pics from Rihanna’s 30th birthday party

International superstar Rihanna turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated her birthday at a party in New York City with friends, including Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio and her boyfriend, the billionaire Hassan Jameel.

According to People, she wore “a hot pink and black Saint Laurent mini dress, which included a billowing magenta ruffle on top and a high-cut skirt.”

A source told Page Six that, “The dinner was followed by a big party at The Pool. Rihanna was with her new boyfriend, who was at her side all night, and Toni Braxton performed.” The source also said that “They crushed hundreds of bottles of champagne, and Leo DiCaprio snuck into the afterparty through a side door.”

gang. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:56am PST

Rihanna posted a series of pictures from the night, which she declared the “sturdiest night of all.” Earlier in the day, Rihanna had posted a message on Instagram for her mother, Monica. “Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!” she wrote.

About last night 💋 A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Feb 21, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

Big city bright lights !! #dirty30 A post shared by @ leandrasimone_ on Feb 21, 2018 at 7:02am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more