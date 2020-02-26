Grammy-winning singer Duffy says she was drugged, raped and held captive over days
Welsh singer Duffy, best known for her hit song Mercy, has made an Instagram post, revealing she was raped and held captive.music Updated: Feb 26, 2020 13:49 IST
Grammy winner Duffy has opened up about her sexual assault during which she was “drugged and raped and held captive over some days”. In a post on her official Instagram page, the 35-year-old Welsh singer said she decided to stay out of the public eye to focus on her recovery.
“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. “The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time,” Duffy wrote.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Duffy broke into limelight with her debut album Rockferry that earned her three Brit Awards and a Grammy. Her song Mercy was the third biggest hit of UK in 2008. The singer explained why she did not feel it right to open up about her experience until now.
“You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, ‘How can I sing from the heart if it is broken?’ And slowly it unbroke,” Duffy said. The singer chose not reveal more details about the incident and asked for respect during her “gentle move” towards revealing more.
