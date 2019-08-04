Happy birthday Kishore Kumar: Lose yourself with this playlist of his 10 best songs, one for every mood

music

Sunday marks the 90th birth anniversary of the man of many talents, late singer and actor Kishore Kumar. To celebrate, we bring you his best songs that fit every person’s every mood.

Born Abhas Kumar Ganguly in the Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa town, Kishore won eight Filmfare Awards for best male playback singer in his career and still holds a record for it. He began his career back in 1946 as a chorus singer with Bombay Talkies and soon became the most beloved singer of all time.

Kishore had no formal training in singing and still his groovy and happy songs are still on any music lover’s playlists. He gave Hindi cinema some great performance as an actor and even greater songs as a singer. From Paanch Rupaiyya Barah Ana to Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, fans have a large discography to choose their favourite numbers from.

And not just Hindi, Kishore went on to sing songs in Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu as well.But this list includes only his biggest Bollywood hits. Did you favourite make it to our top 10?

Neele Neele Ambar Par (Kalaakaar)

Kehna Hai (Padosan)

O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi)

O Hansini (Zehreela Insaan)

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai (Kati Patang)

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi (Mr. X In Bombay)

Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana)

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho (Blackmail)

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein (Ajanabee)

Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch (Ghar)

