I want to make sure that anybody with magic and talent doesn’t go unnoticed: Vishal Mishra

music

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:54 IST

Helping out newcomers in the cutthroat industry of entertainment is not something that a lot of people can boast of. But composer-singer Vishal Mishra feels that he owes it to himself and his listeners to bring more fresh voices to the forefront and help out struggling artistes from smaller parts of India, to find their voice.

Mishra says that he is very keen on discovering new talents from remote parts of our country and make sure that their voices are heard. “All my life, I have seen talented people around me, with no facilities or guidance to make it big in the world of music or entertainment. So, this idea has always lived with me. I get so many videos and covers every day from budding artistes. These are people who have no microphones or live in remote parts of the country and don’t know how to go ahead if they want to be an artiste. They don’t know the best way to follow their heart. And lack of guidance is not the reason which should stop an artiste from expressing himself or herself. So, I thought that this is the right time to extend my music to people that really deserve to be heard. It might or might not do a lot to them, but at least, they will get to know about the process of making music. I totally believe that talent cannot be substituted... it just needs guidance and I will make sure that anybody with magic doesn’t go unnoticed,” says Mishra, who recently composed the extremely popular Muskurayega India anthem.

Mishra adds that he is completely in sync with his team and they are streamlining the kind of projects that they want to do with fresh artistes “maybe from Kashmir or Sikkim”. “I am working on multiple projects — a lot of originals, film music or songs that I do for my own YouTube channel. Hopefully, we will be able to do justice to everyone who deserves to be heard,” adds the composer.

Toot Jayein by Vishal Mishra:

Mishra’s latest single Toot Jaayein sung by Nishawn Bhullar and written by Kaushal Kishore has been getting a lot of love from his listeners and Mishra says that he wanted to make a song about the universal feeling and pain of moving on from a relationship and that’s how this song happened. “I have always felt that moving on is the hardest part of a relationship. I had a beautiful time working on this song. It talks about a universal experience that everyone has of moving on after a relationship ends. I am so glad that people are loving the song and the production and everything about the song. This is a very Indian song and as an artiste, it is very important for me to make songs that get the Indianness out of me,” he concludes.