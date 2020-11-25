It took me long to come around to the idea of marriage: Arjun Kanungo

music

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:57 IST

Known for his soulful melodies, Arjun Kanungo is a favourite among a lot of music lovers and his songs are surely an earworm for many. Kanungo, who has delivered hit songs such as Fursat, Aaya Na Tu and Woh Baarishein, among others, has slowly carved a niche for himself in the music scenario. The 30-year-old singer, composer and actor, recently took to his social media to announce his engagement to long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. Speaking about their relation, he says, “She is my fiancé, I love her. We really complement each other, and I feel we are completely different people but our priorities are similar. She’s always been my number one supporter and she’s always been there for me work-wise, personally and that’s why she’s also my best friend.”

Ask him about taking his relationship to the next level, and he says, “It always comes with a certain amount of excitement. It took me a long time to come around to the idea of marriage because I don’t believe in marriage traditionally. [However] in her case, if there is one person I would like to get married to in the whole world, [it] would be Carla.

So, are there any of his songs that has been influenced or is dedicated to her? “I think most of my songs are dedicated to her. My music is very real to me and it doesn’t come from a manufactured space, it comes from a real personal space,” he shares. Kanungo admits that Dennis has somewhere influenced his music. “She listens to a different kind of music. She’s from South Africa so her taste in music is very South African and I get to hear a lot of that music. It’s very house-lounge type of music, jazzy and upbeat. I have been exposed to a lot of that kind of music and a lot of that is now in my upcoming album, and a lot of songs are in that space,” he adds.

Kanungo’s latest release Waada Hai, he says, is a love song and is about how “love triumphs over everything else”. “Waada Hai’s video is based on my love life. I was dating Carla for five years and I don’t believe in marriage and she does.That’s what the video and concept is all about. And recently, I got engaged to her since I proposed to her, so the music video is a mirror of my life,” he signs off.