Kalla Sohna Nai music video: Neha Kakkar adds more sugar to Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s love story. Watch

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:31 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and real life couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have released their first music video together. Titled Kalla Sohna Nai, the song shows sweet moments of their romantic relationship.

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is by Rajat Nagpal. The video shows the two on a date in a Rajasthani town. While Himanshi is scared about riding a camel, Asim is having the time of his life teasing her about it. In another bit, Himanshi gets jealous of other couples but Asim wins her heart again. She is also the doubting girlfriend who checks his phone when a suspicious notification pops up. However, it all ends well when her parents arrive for a meeting with Asim and he easily wins them over.

The couple’s fans have already given the video their approval. “Song : amazing, Lyrics: Amazing, Music: Amazing, AsiManshi: Totally AMAZING,” read a comment. “I really like himanshi’s acting. She is the highlight of entire song I’m a big Asim fan I feel he needs to improve on his acting skills. Good luck, peace!,” read another comment. The video has earned almost 500,000 views in just an hour since release.

On Thursday last week, Asim took to social media to drop the first official poster of the song. In the poster, Asim and Himanshi looked deep in love with each other. Asim recently featured opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in the recreated version of Mere Angne Mein.

Apart from Asim and Himanshi, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma of BB 13 fame, too, featured in a music video, titled Baarish, which was sung by Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar.

