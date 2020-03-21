Kanika Kapoor complains about hospital conditions: ‘Only been given 2 small bananas and an orange that had flies on it’

music

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor became the first celebrity to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in India on Friday and all hell broke loose. She has been criticised widely for irresponsible behaviour after she didn’t isolate or quarantine herself since returning from overseas travel, hence potentially exposing those around her to the deadly virus.

On Friday, the singer gave her version of events and even talked about the treatment meted out to her at the hospital in Lucknow, in an interview with The Times of India. She said she was not given food or any medicine at the premises. “I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said.

“When I asked the doctor attending to me to have the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me,” she added. Kanika also said that the room was dusty and full of mosquitoes. “I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I’m in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” she said.

A criminal complaint was filed against Kanika before a Bihar court on Saturday accusing her of neglecting and disobeying an order issued by a public servant to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The matter will come up for hearing on March 31. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also booked Kapoor for negligence and committing acts that are likely to spread a disease.

