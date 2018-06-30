Kanika Kapoor: I keep myself away from any politics, I’m living and breathing music

Singer Kanika Kapoor rose to fame after lending her voice to the chartbuster Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2; 2014), and there has been no looking back for her ever since. After four years of being a part of the music industry and belting out hits such as Chittiyan Kalaiyaan (Roy; 2014) and Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab; 2016), she is living and breathing music.

“I came to the music industry four years ago, and it has taken me all this while to be a performing artist. I’m a perfectionist and keep myself far from politics. I have a lot of independent work and songs in movies. It does get very tiring and it takes up a lot of my time, but I am happy to do my job well. I live and breathe music. I would never complain about it,” says Kanika, who recently released her single, Nachdi Firangi, with Meet Bros.

The singer’s discography boasts plenty of peppy tracks — Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela; 2015) and Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt; 2016), but being constantly flooded with work can also bring about fatigue and boredom. However, the Lucknow girl knows how to hit the refresh button. “There’s a lot of work that I’m doing and that keeps me happy and fresh. Not only singing, I am producing music as well. I’ve worked with some new as well as legendary singers, and I cherish that music,” says the singer, adding that she is “always doing something exciting. “There is no hurry for me. I take my time, and this way I don’t get bored of my work,” she says.

Kanika has also been getting acting offers. “But I don’t want to be a wannabe actor just because I want to be seen on the big screen. I just want to have time between my family and producing music. So for me, less is more,” she signs off.

