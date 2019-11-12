Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for music festival, excited to ‘sing with Indian KatyCats’ . See pics, video

music

Popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry landed in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. The singer arrived in India to perform at a music festival in Mumbai on November 16. She will also be joined by another international sensation, Dua Lipa.

The singer nailed the airport look by donning a comfy grey jumpsuit and was all smiles as she walked out of the airport. The Firework singer accessorised her look with a pair of classy black sunglasses and flip flops.

Watch: Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai as India gears up for OnePlus Music Festival

This isn’t the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend and Russell Brand. During their trip, they had visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.

However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India. In August she took to social media to express her excitement over “returning to India” and giving her “first-ever performance in Mumbai”.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” she had tweeted.

Katy celebrated her 35th birthday this month with her fiancee and actor Orlando Bloom in Egypt. The two shared pictures from their recent trip on Instagram Thursday, which included their rare PDA as well. “Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed,” Perry captioned pictures depicting herself standing before the Pyramids of Giza.

“It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35.”

While for Bloom, he wrote, “It’s like looking out over the entire cosmos -- Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio’s wonder women both celebrating their #birthday.”

Bloom and Perry -- who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 -- got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

