e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Mainstream musicians are second class citizens in Bollywood: Sona Mohapatra

Mainstream musicians are second class citizens in Bollywood: Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra hopes successful musicians come together to “built a thriving independent music industry which isn’t dependent on Bollywood”.

music Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:30 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Sona feels it is disrespectful to the process of creativity when the creator of a song doesn’t even have the right to choose the singer.
Sona feels it is disrespectful to the process of creativity when the creator of a song doesn’t even have the right to choose the singer.
         

In the midst of the raging discussions around nepotism and the music mafia in the industry, singer Sona Mohapatra feels the whole musical eco-system needs to be re-hauled from the ground up. Known for her frank, outspoken views, the singer shares that the industry can grow only by nurturing “new and genuine talent” of many hues and investing in them.

Elaborating on her views, the Ambarsariya (Fukrey; 2013)singer says, “The fact that we don’t have a real music industry in a country as big as India, should bother all of us. It’s a mere subset of the film industry with a few interconnected families calling the shots. There is more than enough talent, music and enormous love for music for all of us to have built a thriving independent music industry, after so many years of independence. Music sells almost everything in this country including election campaigns, toothpaste, sporting events and big budget films, but is sadly the most undermined commodity.” 

View this post on Instagram

Another work day in #lockdown

A post shared by SONA (@sonamohapatra) on

Mohapatra feels it is disrespectful to the process of creativity when the creator of a song doesn’t even have the right to choose the singer. “It is the reason why so many people are dubbed for ‘scratches’. My belief is that ultimately, the song suffers. It is akin to it being ‘flogged’ in a sense. Mainstream musicians are second class citizens in Bollywood and go through a miserable and humiliating ‘rejection’ and ‘ragging’ process while making a soundtrack. While it is critical to have a discussion about music label monopolies and the lopsided clique driven power structure in the film industry, it is equally a time for all of us to self reflect. Sonu started a conversation, let’s take it forward,” she says.  

She adds, “Award shows continue to give lip-sync acts by actors precedence over actual musical performances. It is important that even audiences start rejecting such mediocrity and aspire for world class standards in entertainment, which comes from being more demanding of authenticity and integrity from our entertainers.“

top news
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a ‘shaheed’ in parliament, gets hammered
Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a ‘shaheed’ in parliament, gets hammered
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Delhi L-G reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
Five times Sourav Ganguly gave it back to the opposition as India captain
Five times Sourav Ganguly gave it back to the opposition as India captain
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In