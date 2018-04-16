Neha Kakkar on link-up with Himansh Kohli: Two best friends can say they love each other

What’s brewing between singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli, you wonder? Well, reports suggesting a romance between the two have been doing the rounds for a few months. And, Neha and Himansh’s cute Instagram photos together seemingly confirmed the rumour. However, the two “best friends” say that they “adore each other” but there’s nothing romantic between them.

“Honestly, we just keep on laughing about these reports,” says Neha. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong in what they are saying, but it’s not true. Two best friends can totally say they love and adore each other, without any meaning of romance,” she adds.

They’re not just seen together in real life, but reel too! Neha and Himansh star as a couple in the music video of the new song, Oh Humsafar. The vocals are by Neha and her elder brother, Tony Kakkar, who has also composed the track.

Recalling his first outing with Neha, Himansh says, “I had to meet Neha and her brother for some work, and I wanted to discuss some songs for one of my movies. So, it was a work meeting, but after a couple of our photos got out, I got a call from my friends asking me if I had gotten engaged.”

He shares another incident, when false reports led his parents to believe that he had married Neha. “This year, Mahashivratri happened to be on Valentine’s Day. So, we posted a snap together. Valentine’s is not only about boyfriend-girlfriend, even two friends can celebrate it. But people thought that we have married each other on Mahashivratri. My father also called and he was like, ‘Beta why have you married without informing us. We wouldn’t have said no’. That felt a bit bad... that they believed something that was not true.”

But apart from that, Neha and Himansh are least bothered about rumours. “We might have been affected had we been dating. Since he is single, and so am I, we have got nothing to worry about,” says Neha.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth