October: Fans wanted Armaan Malik to be Varun Dhawan’s voice in the film

The song Thehar Ja from the Varun Dhawan- Banita Sandhu starrer October is rapidly climbing up the charts, and why not? It’s the first time singer and composer Armaan Malik has sung for actor Varun Dhawan. What’s more interesting is that the artists’ fans made this happen!

“I have been [saying] for a long time that I want to sing for Varun, but it just didn’t happen. His and my fans wanted our collaboration to happen, and one day, Varun put out this tweet, asking everybody that he wanted to find the voice for October. People put out more than a thousand tweets (to encourage their collaboration). Varun called me up, and said, ‘Fans really want this, I think we should do it. Come to the studio in the evening, and dub this song,’ And that’s how it happened,” reveals Armaan.

The romantic track has been winning hearts ever since its release. Happy with the response, he says, “It’s a very different song, not the quintessential Bollywood romantic song. So, for it to have garnered so much love so early on is really commendable. It has reached no. 1 on many platforms. A lot of people have been messaging me to tell that they are listening to the song on loop, which means that people are addicted to it. I didn’t expect such a response. This is the first time I have sung for Varun, and it has turned out to be a huge collaboration.”

Armaan is coming out with his new single, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi (originally in Papa Kehte Hai, 1996), with his brother, composer Amaal Mallik. Considering the spate of recreations, lately, and the latest, Ek Do Teen from Baaghi 2 being criticized by many for lacking the punch the original song from Tezaab (1988) had, was there any added pressure on Armaan and Amaal? “It’s our job to do good music. I have done my share of good recreations, like Pyaar Maanga hai and Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho. They didn’t receive flak, because they were well-treated. The recreation should do justice to the original. Amaal’s and my version is more like a tribute, and it has been done differently from the original, and I am sure it will touch people’s hearts,” he says.

