Pachtaoge music video teaser: Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi are a picture of intimacy and pain in this ‘twisted tale of love’. Watch

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:26 IST

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi recently shot for a new music video, Pachtaoge. The makers released the first teaser of the music video and a look at it shows the intimacy the two stars share.

As the teaser opens, we see Vicky and Nora enjoy an intimacy as lovers do. Soon matters get out of hand and they part ways. We later see Nora dancing onstage with another man. In other stills, Vicky is in tears. The teaser has only music and we don’t get to hear Arijit Singh’s voice. The video will be out on August 23.

Last week, the first-look poster of the music video was shared online. It showed Vicky holding on to Nora in a tight grip. He looks intently at her while she is too wears a serious look. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the video was shot in Simla in Himachal Pradesh in June this year. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the music video is a T Series production. Simla was reportedly chosen as the song deals with love and betrayal and colonial town’s cobbled streets and European-style architecture was a natural choice for the director.

Speaking about the experience of working in a music video, Nora had told Mumbai Mirror: “I’d been waiting for such opportunities as I have always wanted to be an actress.” This will be the first time Vicky will star in a music video. He said working with Nora was a memorable experience for him. He said, “She’s a person who radiates positivity and we had a lot of fun shooting with her. When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on a loop for the longest time.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 16:22 IST