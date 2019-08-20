Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter spotted ‘basically having sex’ at Hollywood club, days after Liam Hemsworth split

hollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST

Singer Miley Cyrus and her rumoured new partner, Kaitlynn Carter, were spotted at a Hollywood club recently, ‘basically having sex’, according to a report. Page Six quotes a source as saying that Miley and Kaitlynn couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Soho House in West Hollywood last week.

Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted kissing by the poolside, shortly after the singer announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she’d married in 2018. “They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” the Page Six source said. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.”

An Entertainment Weekly report had downplayed dating rumours recently. “They’ve known each other for several months, but the two of them hooking up is very new,” the report quoted a source as saying. “For Miley, she’s having fun, and for Kaitlynn, it seems too coincidental that she is hooking up with a huge music star, when that’s what she wants most for herself in life -- to be famous.”

Meanwhile, Miley dropped a surprise single that seemed to allude to the disintegration of her marriage. “Once upon a time, it was paradise / Once upon a time, I was paralysed / Think I’m gonna miss these harbour lights / But it’s time to let it go,” she sings in the new song. “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

The song’s lyrics also seem to touch upon the allegations of heavy drinking and drug use that have been made against Hemsworth. “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down,” Miley sings.

The couple’s official statement read: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth took to Instagram recently and said, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:30 IST