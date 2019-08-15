Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split turns ugly, infidelity and drug abuse rumours flood internet

hollywood

Miley Cyrus tried ‘valiantly’ to save her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, a new report says, but his alleged ‘use of certain drugs’ and drinking got in the way of their relationship. According to a new TMZ report, Miley struggled with this behaviour.

The singer/actor was spotted kissing a longtime friend, Kaitlynn Carter, at a hotel recently, mere days after announcing her split from Hemsworth, whom she married in December 2018. A source from Hemsworth’s camp called the allegations ‘bulls**t’. “This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behaviour,” the source was quoted as saying.

Another report, on Page Six, says that while Hemsworth wanted to ‘settle down’, Miley seemed to be headed back to her partying days. The report denied that she had been unfaithful. “She never hooked up with girls while she was married. It wasn’t a part of the relationship,” it said. “There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge.”

Hemsworth acknowledged the breakup in a recent Instagram post. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward... Peace and Love,” he said.

A rep for Miley previously said: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

