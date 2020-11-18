Vibhor Saini: Music is an emotion and it has been a way of life for me

Musician Vibhor Saini is happy with the response his latest album has been garnering. The album featuring ten instrumental compositions — all Bollywood hit tracks — is a part of his Singing Strings series. After the successful first and second volumes in 2004 and 2015, respectively, Saini decided to come up with the third part “on popular demand”. In fact, now on he plans to release a new album every year.

“The positive feedback has been encouraging. I’ll be shooting separate videos of five-six of these songs soon. This is an experimental album and the main instruments used are acoustic guitar and piano. I’ve used different microphones to record these songs. Unlike when one sings a song, on a guitar when you strum the strings you can’t hold the note for more than five-seven seconds. I try and make the arrangement in a way that there is no break and give us the feel of how exactly the song has been sung, hence the title,” he shares.

Among the ten compositions are hit songs such as Humsafar, Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania; 2017), Kaun Tujhe (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story; 2016) and Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; 2013). Volume one and two had twelve songs each. All the three volumes have been launched by late actor Rishi Kapoor.

“It takes about five-six months to finish an album given the process I follow. I watch the film, read up on it to get the feel of the story and song before I start working on it,” adds Saini.

Grandson of renowned musician late Pt. Bansilal Kapoor, who’s also the founder of Saraswati Music College, Saini started training at a tender age under the tutelage of his mother, sitarist and vocalist Usha Saini. When he was five he could play guitar, piano and a few other instruments. He is trained in both classical and western music.

“Music is an emotion; it has been a way of life for me. Whatever appeals to my ear and heart, I work on those songs. By end of 2021 I do plan to release the fourth volume… The reason I started with this instrumental album series is because I don’t see many musicians working on such albums that too on acoustic guitar. I really like piano instrumentals by Brian Silas, it sort of inspired me to start my series,” adds the vice principal of Saraswati Music College.

Interestingly, Saini had earlier collaborated with musician duo Jatin-Lalit. But given that he is caught up with his college and own work he could not continue with the association. He keeps on getting opportunities from Bollywood and is now planning to take up some work.

“I would like to work with Imitaz Ali, Pritam, Salim–Sulaiman and many others. I’ve also been working on my original compositions. I’m writing, composing and will sing these songs. In the next two years I’ll release my first original album,” concludes the musician.

