World Music Day: Singers get innovative, shoot, edit music videos from home

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:33 IST

For many, this pandemic crisis has been a chance to be at their creative best- case in point being some singers in the country. They are not just recording their songs while at home, but also shooting their own music videos and editing them. On the occasion of World Music Day, singers share their experiences on this new way of music making.

Mika, who shot his latest song Quarantine Love co-starring actor Chahatt Khanna, at home, says he found it “quite challenging”. He adds, “Shooting the video with my phone took me quite some time to get what I wanted. But it was a complete learning experience and I would do more of it now.”

Singer-songwriter Papon also worked on two numbers. He re-recorded and shot his popular song Din Guzre Woh, and also released his Assamese single, Paar Hobo Ei Xomoi.

“It’s very important to let the creative juices flow. Since I’ve a studio set-up at home, it was not that difficult to record these songs, but the job behind the camera was totally different. I also edited the final video. Till we get back to our regular life, we all need to pitch in,” adds, who will be going live on world music day and would be doing a fund raiser concert for Bengal’s super cyclone Amphan survivors.

Much like Mika and Papon, Shashaa Tirupati too shot for the three latest covers that she released -- I Can’t Make You Love Me, Yenga Pona Raasa and Leprechaun Love. Tirupathi shares she found “bigger advantages” while making these videos.

“There’s freedom of exploring one’s creativity and a plethora of options without boundaries or conditions regarding choice of song or video treatment. I had studied video production in school and I am getting back to experimenting on that front, herein with limited resources is empowering. I spent about 17 hours editing the second video, and 8-9 hours each on the first two videos,” says Tirupati.

Bhushan Kumar of label T-Series recently told us that they are encouraging artistes to shoot videos of their upcoming songs “at home”, and that the label plans to release a lot more music than they had originally planned.

“Our videos are mainly ‘shot at home’ videos like Dhvani Bhanushali’s recently released song and Akhil Sachdeva’s song. Many of our new songs are shot by our artistes at home. We have received a lot of love and support for this attempt and people love these songs as well,” he had said.

Apart from going solo, singers are also collaborating for these home-made videos. Shankar Mahadevan tells us that for the song Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam, featuring over 211 singers, everyone recorded vocals and shot videos at home. He is also doing lives and releasing a new song along with his children Siddharth and Shivam today.

Meanwhile, Singer-composer Prashant Ingole, too, is working on such collaborations. His next song Thank You, which expresses gratitude to frontline workers features “singers from different parts of the world”. He explains, “We will all be shooting ourselves. I’ll be working on the post-production along with my amazing set of editors.”

Rapper Raftaar, however, is planning to be a step ahead. Apart from working with other artistes, he plans to collaborate with his fans for his upcoming tracks. He would be using artworks by his fans along with “animation and VFX”. He explains, “I would work with some of them closely and use their work in my videos.”

