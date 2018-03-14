 Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid announce mutual split on social media; read their messages | music | Hindustan Times
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid announce mutual split on social media; read their messages

Celebrity couple Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid on Tuesday announced they had split up after two years of dating, with both posting statements of mutual love and respect.

music Updated: Mar 14, 2018 10:02 IST
Model Gigi Hadid (L) and singer Zayn Malik arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.
Model Gigi Hadid (L) and singer Zayn Malik arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Celebrity couple Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid on Tuesday announced they had split up after two years of dating, with both posting statements of mutual love and respect.

Malik, a former member of British boy band One Direction, and Hadid, a model for Victoria’s Secret, Fendi and Tommy Hilfiger, gave no reason for the split.

Malik, 25, said in a Twitter statement that he and Hadid “had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” and that he had huge admiration for her “as a woman and a friend.”

Hadid, 22, said in her own Twitter posting that breakup statements “often seem impersonal.” She wished Malik the best for the future, saying “I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared.”

The two started dating in late 2015 and became one of the most sought-after celebrity couples after they appeared together in Malik’s romantic Pillowtalk music video in January 2016.

They went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016 and were photographed together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue magazine.

