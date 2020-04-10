650 FIRs filed; 2,316 people arrested for violating lockdown

noida

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:20 IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police department, till Thursday, has registered 650 first information reports (FIRs) against violators of the ongoing lockdown, while 2,316 people have been arrested since the lockdown was announced by the Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Additionally, Noida,on April 8, had sealed 22 hotspots in the district to contain the disease.

Since the lockdown began, the Noida police had registered 507 FIRs till April 3 while another 143 were registered till April 9, thereby bringing the total to 650.

“The lockdown in the district is being enforced strictly and strict action is being taken against the violators. We have checked 42,197 vehicles during this period, of which 6,079 vehicles have been issued challans, 543 have been seized and a total 650 FIRs have been registered,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police.

The district police is also taking action against rumourmongers. Seven such people been arrested so far out of the total 2,316 people arrested for violating the lockdown. Further, Section 144 (which forbids gathering of more than four people) has been imposed in the district.

Police officials also said that they have collected ₹1.02 lakh in fines so far. Three people were also arrested in three cases of violation of the Essential Services Act.

“Footage from CCTVs installed at various public spaces is also being scanned. In addition to making the public aware about social distancing, 288 loudspeakers are being used for announcements. These announcements urge people to stay inside and wear masks in public spaces. All borders have been completely sealed and 200 points are being barrier checked including the hotspots,” said Singh.

To avoid any gatherings for Friday prayers, the Noida police has also worked with clerics to request the public to offer prayers from the safety of their homes.

Officials also said that three fire tenders are being used for sanitising the hotspots, while others are working in the other parts of the district on a daily basis.

“In places with dense population, drones are being used for sanitisation. We will also take strict action against people venturing out without masks. They should only go out in urgent cases and not crowd in public places,” said Singh.

Police officials are constantly patrolling and interacting with public in sealed areas to take note of the problems being faced by them. They are also using drones to keep an eye on the situation in the district.

The department has also helped more than 1.6 lakh underprivileged people with ration and essential supplies while the commissioner’s office located in Sector 108 also has also commissioned a centralised godown for grocery supplies.