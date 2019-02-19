Engineer killed in accident on Noida flyover, another critical

A 29-year-old man was killed and his 26-year-old colleague was injured after their motorcycle was rammed by another vehicle on Mahamaya flyover in Noida’s Sector 32 on Sunday.

The impact of the hit was such that the two riders were thrown off their motorcycle and crashed into an electricity pole, sustaining severe head injuries.

The dead man was identified as Mukesh Kumar Maurya, a software engineer working at a private IT company in Block A of Sector 12. He was riding the bike.

His colleague Anju Rathore, also a software engineer, was riding pillion and she was severely injured. While Maurya was from Kadirpur Mohalla in Varanasi, Rathore is from Kanpur.

According to the police, the accident took place around 11.30pm on Sunday when the duo was headed towards Sector 37 via the Mahamaya flyover.

“We received information from a caller about an accident on the Mahamaya Flyover, following which a team was rushed to the spot. Both the injured were rushed to the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, where Maurya was declared brought dead. The woman is recuperating in the ICU of the hospital. We have sent Maurya’s body for an autopsy its reports are awaited,” Uday Pratap Singh, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

Both of them were not wearing helmets and sustained head injuries. “Prima facie, it appears that a speeding four-wheeler hit the motorcycle from behind, at the end of Mahamaya flyover, due to which both of them were thrown off the bike, and hit an electricity pole. Both Maurya and Rathore sustained head injuries. Based on the complaint sent by the Maurya’s family, we have lodged a case under IPC Section 279 for rash driving against unknown persons. CCTV footage is being probed for investigation,” Singh said.

A spokesperson for Kailash Hospital said, “Around 11.57pm on Sunday, both the injured persons were brought to our hospital where the injured man was declared brought dead. The woman is critical, with serious head injuries , and is under observation in the ICU.”

