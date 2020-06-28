e-paper
Fire breaks out at stationery shop, printing press in Noida

Around 8 am, a fire broke out at a stationery shop in Sector 12 and soon spread to an adjoining bakery, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the Sector 24 police station said.

noida Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control. The fire was caused due to a short circuit,” an official from the police said.
(HT Photo/ Representative Image)
         

A fire broke out at a stationery shop and a printing press in different areas of Noida on Sunday, police officials said. No loss of life was reported in either of the incidents, the officials said.

Around 8 am, a fire broke out at a stationery shop in Sector 12 and soon spread to an adjoining bakery, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the Sector 24 police station said. “The fire was soon controlled and no injury or loss to life was reported,” he said.

In another incident, the fire was reported from a printing press in Sector 20 of the city during the day.

“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control. The fire was caused due to a short circuit,” an official from the Sector 20 police station said.

Loss of property was being ascertained in both the cases, according to the officials.

