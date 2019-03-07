Greater Noida launches Mitra app, call centre to resolve civic issues

The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday launched a mobile application called Mitra, with an aim to enable residents to solve issues related with civic amenities and bill payment, among others.

The application will help the plot allottees check property details and pay dues including water, sewage and others. The application is available for Android users on Google PlayStore as of now. It will soon be available for Iphone users as well.

“On the Google PlayStore, one will have to search “GNIDA” to locate the app. People can take help of this application and get their issues fixed without hassle. We are working to make office work paperless and one that provides services at doorstep without manually efforts,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of the authority, said.

The app has systems in place for applicants to file complaints about broken roads, choked drains, unkempt parks, encroachment on public space and garbage littering, etc.

“The app will also get updates about the progress of the work. Once the complaint is filed, it will reach the department concerned. Senior officials or department heads, including me, can monitor the complaints and fix responsibility in case it is not resolved,” Bhooshan added.

He added that top officials will regularly review the application to ensure it keeps working properly and residents keep getting their issues resolved.

“We will give ranking to each department for their style of resolving issues, time of resolving complaints and consumer satisfaction. We want to resolve complaints in a time bound manner and fix responsibility of those who do not work properly,” Bhooshan said.

Call Centre for civic complaints round the clock

The authority CEO also launched a call centre aimed to provide round-the-clock services to property owners, investors and general public, who need help on civic issues.

The authority provided a mobile number – 8800203912 – on which people can send WhatsApp messages with their complaints.

“Residents, plot allottees and other people living in Greater Noida can call at our call centre numbers to get their issues resolved. People can also send pictures or complaints on WhatsApp,” Bhooshan said.

The call centre numbers are 120-2336046, 120-23366047, 120-2336048 and 120-2336049. The call centre was launched from the authority’s main administrative building in Knowledge Park-IV area. The authority has hired a private agency that will run the call centre. “We have started the call centre to help people get information about schemes of anything related with Greater Noida, as well as to help people file complaints about civic issues,” he added.

As per the system, once the complaint is filed, the call centre will forward it to the related department.

Residents said they hope that the new system solves their issues. “If the authority is able to resolve issues through call centre and WhatsApp then it will be of great for us. But it will be seen in future if these work or not,” Satendra Mathur, a resident of sector Alpha-I, said.

Officials said it will take some time to better the system. “We will also keep reviewing complaints as well as those which are not being addressed,” he added.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 05:24 IST