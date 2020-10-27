Greater Noida: Man barges into woman’s house, molests her

noida

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:53 IST

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old man allegedly barged into the house of a 26-year-old woman on Sunday night and molested her. When the woman raised an alarm, the suspect hit her with a wooden stick and fled the spot, the police said, adding that the victim’s leg got fractured in the incident.

The woman’s younger sister has filed a complaint at Site V police station. “The suspect had barged into our house at 11pm and molested my elder sister. My sister raised an alarm and we rushed to her. The suspect grabbed a wooden staff from the floor and hit my sister on the leg,” the sister said in the FIR. The suspect allegedly also beat the complainant when she tried to rescue her sister.

The family members rushed the victim to a private hospital for medical treatment in Bilaspur, the police said.

When contacted, the victim’s father said that the suspect was not known to his family. “The suspect lives about one kilometre away from our house. We do not have any relation with the suspect. We do not know why he had barged into our house,” he said.

The family informed police about the incident. Vivek Trivedi, station house officer, Site V police station, said that a police team reached the spot after getting the information, but the suspect managed to escape by then. “It appears the suspect barged into the house in an inebriated condition. We have launched search to arrest him,” he said.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code.