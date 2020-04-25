High-rise residents warned against derogatory social media posts

noida

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:46 IST

Five residents of a high-rise in Sector 78 were issued a warning notice by the city magistrate on the police’s recommendation after they were found to have shared derogatory messages on social media during the lockdown.

The incident was reported from Hyde Park society, where Noida’s second Covid-19 case was reported from. Accordingly, the society was sealed on March 17and reopened, following regular lockdown guidelines, after 28 days.

However, according to residents, a few people had issues with how the society was functioning.

“The situation was under control. We were only following the protocols laid down by the administration and police—whether it was social distancing or providing essential services. All these people could do was find fault with everything. They started circulating false messages on social media and even tweeted about it. They wanted car cleaners to come which was not allowed. If any security guard stopped them at the main gate, they argued unnecessarily and would threaten them,” said a member of the Apartment Owners Association on account of anonymity.

Residents also said that the suspects clashed with cops and administration officials alike. “When the society was sealed these people issued their own virus bulletin for which they were pulled up by the administration. When cops came for announcements at night, they tweeted that police was not letting them sleep. They even went on to say that to roam in the society they would need a weapon,” said the resident.

Another AOA member said that their messages and tweets were monitored by the cyber cell as there are firm guidelines in place to avoid online conflicts to not create panic in the ongoing crisis among public.

The notice was given based on the local police’s recommendation.

“They have made derogatory comments which created tension among the society residents. They have tried to disrupt the peace. Hence, action is being taken against them under relevant sections of the CrPC. They have to maintain discipline for the next six months and have to sign a bond for Rs 30,000 and would have to appear in court on May 4,” said the notice from the city magistrate office.

Police officials said that in case of further violations, they would have to pay a fine equivalent to the bond value to the government.

“They were warned earlier as well. They wanted vehicles to enter the society which was not allowed and had arguments with the guard and would create unnecessary ruckus after which the action was taken following proper investigation,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, sector 49 police station.

The suspects have however, denied all accusations.

“The society has not followed administration orders. Our newspaper vendor was asked not to deliver newspapers even though that is not what regulations say. We have only spoken against the malpractices and this is an attempt to silence the voice of dissent. They have implemented a citizen curfew in which residents can go out only between 8-11 am. After that guards misbehave unnecessarily. There was no investigation in the case and we were just sent the notices,” said one of the five residents who was booked.

The incident is one of several resident-RWA conflicts happening in the district. In another case, residents of a highrise in sector 77 alleged that the AOA was not opening society gates. However, the AOA clarified that only one gate was closed while rest were open.