Huge fire at power substation in Noida’s Sector 148, none hurt

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:25 IST

A massive fire broke out at a power substation in Safipur village in Noida’s Sector 148 on Wednesday around 8am.

According to fire officers, the blaze originated through a transformer and spread to another transformer and both went up in flames. Due to oil and inflammable materials there, the fire spread swiftly and thick black smoke could be seen from far away in the skyline.

Harinder Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida Sector Beta 1, said he was feeding his cows when he heard about the fire incident. “I reached the sub-station and saw the fire had spread massively. It was also raining but it could not dampen the fire. Later, the power department informed the firefighters who reached the spot to control it,” he said.

Officials said 12 fire tenders were rushed. Officials said a probe will find out the exact reason behind the incident. The repair works may take around one month as the sub-station was badly damaged in the fire.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the fire was doused by 10.30am. “We doused the fire and no one was injured. We and the police will investigate what led to the incident,” he said.

The sub-station had come up in October last year to cater to the power supply of establishments and residential sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. It was also providing power to the Noida-Greater Noida Metro’s Sector 148 station. The power department said the incident took place due to an internal fault and that the supply has been resumed from an alternate line.

VN Singh, chief engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said there is a 400 KV power sub-station in Sector 148. “We received information that a 500 MV transformer had caught fire due to internal faults. Power department officials swiftly moved into action to control it and also informed the police and fire departments,” he said.

The sub-station supplied power to Sector 93, Sector 84 and the nearby metro station at Sector 148 which was briefly halted. “We have made alternative arrangements for power supply. This incident will not affect the power supply in the area,” he said. The power sub-station is about 500 metres away from the metro station.

The power department has not filed any complaint in this regard, Varun Pawar, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said.