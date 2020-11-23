Land identified for new police stations, police residences near Jewar airport

noida

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:15 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh and Gautam Buddha Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh on Monday identified locations for new six police stations, as well as residential facilities to be built for the police, along Yamuna Expressway.

The officials conducted a comprehensive exercise to finalise the land. “It was a comprehensive exercise for the scheduled Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, the Film City and the industrial sectors and newly developed residential areas along the Yamuna Expressway. We have finalised the land for the police offices and residences for future requirements of this area,” said the police commissioner.

On October 30, 2020 the Yeida has sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for six new police stations and other facilities in view of the upcoming multiple projects in the area.

The new police stations are to be built in sectors 18, 20, 22D, 25A, 29 and Dayanatpur, said Yeida and police officers, where police residences will be built as well.

“We will prepare the estimate to approve budgets for these projects. Subsequently, we will present the budget in our upcoming board meeting for approvals. We will start work at the site in the next two months’ time and these stations will be ready by the end of 2021. We needed police stations for our new residential areas meant for farmers, allottees, the airport, Film City and industrial sectors,” said the CEO of the authority, which will fund and build these stations along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Yeida and the police to build facilities and upgrade the policing apparatus before the airport at Jewar is developed by 2023-24, said officials. Swiss firm Zurich International AG, the concessionaire, is likely to start work at the site by mid-2021.

Following demands from Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, one police station has been approved in Sector 25A, where residential plots have been allotted to farmers whose land was acquired for projects.

“We need to focus on development in a manner so that services can be delivered to all sections, be it farmers, investors or allottees, who want to build houses along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Dhirendra Singh MLA, Jewar, who accompanied the officials during the inspection.