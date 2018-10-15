Man arrested for allegedly sodomising physically disabled minor in Greater Noida

The Dadri police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his seven-year-old physically disabled neighbour on Saturday morning.

Maintaining that a medical examination on the boy confirmed rape, police said a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, who was identified as Satish.

According to police, the incident took place around 4pm on Saturday when the boy’s mother was busy with some work.

Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said, “The families of the minor boy and the accused are neighbours. Both the families live in rented accommodations in the area. The family members of the accused — his wife and three children — were not at home at the time of the incident. The minor’s mother was busy and the accused lured him to come to his room, following which he sodomised him.”

The minor returned home and informed his mother of the incident, following which the woman filed a complaint with the police. “A medical examination was conducted on the boy soon after the complaint was filed. It has confirmed rape,” the SHO said.

Singh further said that the accused was arrested from near a movie hall in the area at 8.30am on Sunday.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 09:54 IST