No Ganga water from February 5 for 11 days in Noida; tubewells, tankers to help residents

The Noida authority will not get water from Ganga for residential areas from 5 to 16 February as the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam will shift water pipelines to make way for the construction of 75km-long Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Pratap Vihar.

The supply of drinking water will be met with ground water resources, officials of the authority said. “We will supply water to all households from our tube wells that extract water from the ground. The authority will supply water through tankers on call in areas where residents face problems,” BM Pokhriyal, deputy general manager of the water department, said.

The demand in Noida is 332 million litres daily. The authority supplies 56% of this from Ganga and the rest from groundwater resources. However, officials said drinking water supply is affected only in a few areas.

The authority said that low water pressure will be a problem after the Ganga water supply is stopped. “Every year, in October-November, the UP Jal Nigam cleans the Upper Ganga water. During that time, we supply drinking water from ground water resources too and supply water tankers on demand. Similarly, we will supply ground water until the water pipeline is shifted for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pratap Vihar area of Ghaziabad,” he added.

During the annual cleaning in October, 2018, the authority had pressed 30 tankers into service for daily supply of drinking water to areas where it received complaints regarding low water supply. Residents had witnessed low water pressure in many areas since the cleaning of Ganga canal started in October last year.

“We are well prepared to deal with this crisis. We hope that water pipelines will shifted by the UP Jal nigam in the next 11 days and the normal supply will be restored. Residents can call at contact number: 120-2425025, 26 and 27 to requisition water tankers. We request that residents do not use water for irrigation and washing cars for the next 11 days,” Pokhriyal said.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 15:09 IST