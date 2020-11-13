Noida authority allots 84 plots at Transport Nagar in Sector 69

noida

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:38 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday allotted 84 plots in Noida’s Transport Nagar in Sector 69 with an aim to decongest city roads of unauthorised parking by commercial vehicles. The allottees were chosen through a lucky draw.

A total of 234 applicants had applied for these plots, which will be used for parking commercial vehicles as well as for setting up shops or offices for transport-related works, said officials.

The authority conducted the lucky draw at its Sector 6 administrative office, where Noida transport association office-bearers were present to witness the process. The authority video-graphed the entire event to maintain transparency so that applicants are assured and do not have any issues.

“We have allotted a total of 84 plots and completed the scheme meant for transporters. The scheme will help the authority carry out planned development in the city,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Earlier, on March 13, 2018, the authority had organised a draw of lots at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 for allotting plots in Transport Nagar. Plots were allotted to a total of 412 applicants.

“Now we carried out the lucky draw of the remaining 84 plots. The Transport Nagar project will help us in providing adequate space for those who are into the business of transport work,” said Tripathi.

The authority had allotted the 412 plots at a rate of Rs 18,180 per square metre. Under the Transport Nagar scheme, the authority has plots of size ranging from 120 square metres to 140 square metres in Sector 69. The scheme is meant for all kinds of transporters, including truck owners and bus operators, officials said.

The authority had decided to set up a Transport Nagar in 2009 over 26 acres of land in Sector 69, to put an end to traffic jams and prevent unauthorised parking of commercial vehicles on city roads. The authority was also to build petrol pumps, hotels, food court, space for shops, banks and other public conveniences at the transport hub.