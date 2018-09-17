Noida needs better infrastructure before shift in property status: Town planners

To allow freehold of property and floor-wise registry, civic infrastructure in Noida needs to be upgraded as with the conversion, population, too, will spiral, urban town planners maintained.

“Allowing floor-wise registry means if we are allowing more families to live in a plotted house meant for just one family. Therefore, obviously, the move will overburden the existing infrastructure. A detailed study pertaining to the proposals should be conducted as the city needs to be ready in terms of civic infrastructure before we make the final move,” said Rajpal Kaushik, former chief architect and town planner, Noida authority.

The Noida authority is scheduled to take the final decision on both the proposals – making properties freehold and allowing floor-wise registry – in its upcoming board meeting. The Federation of Noida residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA) and the Noida Entrepreneur Association (NEA) have been, for a long time, demanding both.

NEA’s Vipin Malhan said, “We have requested a committee formed by the state government to allow conversion of property from leasehold to freehold. We have also met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and apprised him of our demands. The move will benefit small-scale industries as well big ones too.”

Residents and entrepreneurs said they want a shift in the property status as have face huge problems and need to pay hefty fee even if they want to transfer the property within family under the leasehold status of property.

“If one wants to sell the property, he or she has to seek permission and pay a fee too. If properties have freehold status, we will be able to sell or transfer property without paying a fee,” said Vijay Kasana, a resident of Sector 19.

However, Atul Gupta, president of architects’ association (Noida zone), said, “Noida will become like Ghaziabad and Delhi, which faces problems of parking, water and sanitation. The government should not allow conversion of leasehold to freehold and continue a ban on floor wise registry.”

